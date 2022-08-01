OCSM & Physical Therapy is a multidisciplinary clinic delivering high quality patient services with compassionate and personalized care.

Dr. Luis Espinoza is a double board-certified and fellowship trained orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports injuries of the shoulder and knee. Dr. Chadwick Murphy is a board-certified, fellowship trained pain medicine/interventional spine specialist. Dr. Andrea Espinoza is a fellowship trained, board-certified Pulmonologist and Lifestyle specialist.

OCSM welcomes the addition of Dr. Nick Pappas III, a fellowship trained and board-certified Orthopedic Hand Surgeon. Dr. Pappas is a New Orleans native who brings over 10 years of expertise to our clinic and community.

With an on-site Physical Therapy department, MRI unit, X-ray imaging, and Pulmonary Function testing, OCSM provides total patient convenience. Dr. Luis Espinoza, Director of OCSM, leads the team as they provide physical therapy, arthroscopic procedures, joint replacement, fracture care, spinal injections, worker’s compensation care, as well as shoulder, wrist and knee treatment. Visit us at nolasportsmedicine.com.

4921 Airline Dr., Metairie

504-217-5319

NolaSportsMedicine.com