Dr. Paul Stahls has been treating the hearts of the Northshore through St. Tammany Health System since 2013. Underlining the integral role he plays in advanced cardiovascular care, Dr. Stahls sees patients both in a hospital setting and in his clinic as referrals from cardiologists, internal medicine doctors and family practitioners.

As an electrophysiologist, he focuses his clinical practice on the diagnosis and management of cardiac arrhythmias and conduction abnormalities. Procedurally, he implants pacemakers and defibrillators, performs cardiac catheterization and electrophysiological studies and ablations of atrial fibrillation and atrial tachycardia, atrial flutter, supraventricular tachycardia, AV node and PVC’S.

Dr. Stahls was born in Baton Rouge, raised in New Orleans, attended Jesuit High School. He was awarded the Presidents Endowed scholarship to Texas A&M where he got his undergraduate in Genetics he then attended Ross University School of Medicine and completed both his residencies and two fellowships in cardiovascular disease and clinic cardiac electrophysiology at Ochsner Clinic Foundation.

1006 S. Harrison St., Covington

985-871-4140

StTammany.Health/CovingtonCardiovascular