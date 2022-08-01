As a board-certified pediatrician with over 20 years of experience, Dr. Robert Faucheux understands what a difference creating a comfortable, safe environment can make even when treating children who aren’t feeling their best. A practitioner at St. Tammany Pediatrics since 2017, Dr. Faucheux is an expert in maintaining patients’ pediatric health and wellness, as well as identifying, diagnosing, and treating the unique health issues of patients from infancy to adolescence.

Dr. Faucheux believes the bedrock of quality pediatric care lies in listening and using a personal approach. Dedicated to ensuring each family feels their children’s unique health needs are met and concerns heard, Dr. Faucheux spends however much time is needed with families to achieve this.

Dr. Faucheux earned his medical degree from LSU School of Medicine and completed his Residency at LSU Health New Orleans.

1520 Highway 22 West, Madisonville

985-773-1600

Sttammany.health/StTammanyPediatrics