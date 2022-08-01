Dr. Suma Maddox understands the overwhelming number of options patients face when it comes to aesthetic services. She offers a nurturing, safe and feminine approach to plastic surgery, which distinguishes her from her peers. Following four years as a General and Breast surgeon at Ochsner, Dr. Maddox joined LSU’s Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery training program in 2018. Dr. Maddox’s extensive training in breast surgery allows her to seamlessly unite reconstructive techniques and aesthetic surgery.

As a woman and mother of three in a male-dominated specialty, Dr. Maddox is uniquely positioned to understand and empathize with many of her patients’ concerns, fostering a judgment-free environment for women to explore their desire for self-improvement and love their details again.

Dr. Maddox specializes in breast and body contouring and facial aesthetics, focusing on breast lift/reduction, augmentation and revision breast surgery, as well as abdominoplasty, liposuction, fat grafting and facial injectables.

Hedgewood | Aesthetic Surgery

1603 Second St, Floor 3, New Orleans

504-439-9728