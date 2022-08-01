Established in 2000 as a highly experienced Bariatric Surgery practice, the Surgical Specialists of Louisiana’s Total Weight Loss Solution team has since expanded their expertise to offer cutting-edge, incisionless procedures and non-surgical weight loss and wellness programs. Founded by Dr. Tom Lavin, the practice has seven of the country’s most advanced laparoscopic surgeons who have helped over 14,000 people regain their health and improve their quality of life.

This team of physicians, along with a seasoned support staff, focus on an individualized, comprehensive approach to weight loss unique to each patient’s needs. The practice offers minimally invasive and incisionless procedures including Gastric Sleeve, Gastric Bypass, Balloons and Revisional Surgeries. Some patients experience weight regain after their initial success with weight loss surgery as the stomach pouch may stretch, taking them longer to feel full. A Revision will reduce the enlarged pouch to its original post-operative size.

The Surgical Specialists of Louisiana are deeply committed to their patients’ physical and emotional well-being. Providing carefully designed bariatric nutrition and lifestyle programs for patients both before and after weight loss surgery, Patient Navigators and Dietitians are available to guide patients through their weight loss journey.

Because of these surgeons’ exceptional surgical skills and extensive experience, patients travel from all over the country for surgery.

They have offices in Metairie, Covington and Slidell.

3100 Galleria Drive, #300, Metairie

7015 Hwy 190 East Service Road #200, Covington

1810 Lindberg Drive, #1700, Slidell

504-934-3000

WhyWeight.com