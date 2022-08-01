The family-run practice of Tufton Family Dentistry has offered a full range of affordable dental services to patients of all ages for over 45 years. A father-and-son team, Drs. Peter Tufton and Michael Tufton are attuned to the needs of patients, equipping the practice with advanced technologies to provide outstanding care and comfort. From a Trios 3D scanner for digital impressions to intraoral cameras, pain-free injections, digital x-rays and advanced cavity detection, the practice incorporates the latest proven techniques for accurate diagnosis and treatment. Patient safety is a priority, and the office follows all CDC and LHD protocols to remain open and protect patients and staff.

654 Terry Pkwy., Gretna

504-362-5270

TuftonDDS.com