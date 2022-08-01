Tulane Dermatology’s outstanding group of board certified dermatologists are national leaders in dermatology and educators of the specialty’s next generation of professionals. The department is led by Erin Boh, MD, PhD, and delivers excellent patient care in areas regarding the treatment of psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, CTCL, skin cancer and cosmetic dermatology. Additionally, Tulane offers numerous surgical and nonsurgical treatments for skin cancer, including state-of-the-art treatment in Mohs surgery for nonmelanoma skin cancers and other specialized treatments.

Tulane dermatologists treat all spectra of skin diseases in pediatric and adult populations while providing cosmetic treatments and services such as neurotoxins for wrinkles, fillers for deep wrinkles, and chemical peels.

Tulane’s Total Body Photography is yet another benefit for patients seeking dermatologic care. It is a painless, noninvasive tool which helps in the early detection of melanoma by utilizing digital photography to track changes in moles.

1415 Tulane Ave., 5th Floor, New Orleans

504-988-1700

101 Judge Tanner Blvd., Suite 406, Covington

985-893-1291

TulaneDermatology.com