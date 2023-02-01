“The arts provide us with not only beauty and appreciation of talent but also limitless boundaries to transcend established goals of giving more than we receive with our philanthropic endeavors.”

This spring the style-savvy Men and Women of Fashion members again take their choice cause to the catwalk for a gilded affair. Celebrating a remarkable 50 years, these organizations have grown a small luncheon into one of the city’s most prestigious and sophisticated events where they pay tribute to men and women in this community who, as Women of Fashion Board Chair Sandra Chaisson describes, “are not only stylish but also provide charitable service and community involvement in the Greater New Orleans area.”

- Advertisement -

On March 15, 2023, the 50th anniversary Prix d’Elegance Awards Luncheon & Fashion Show in the Grand Ballroom of the Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel will showcase the Men and Women of Fashion’s commitment to both fashion and philanthropy by honoring 10 men and 10 women selected by the memberships for their excellence through local business, civic and charitable endeavors.

Additionally, two honorees, one man and one woman from the memberships of Men and Women of Fashion, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame, the highest honor awarded by the memberships that recognizes the recipients’ steadfast support of the organization and noteworthy civic engagement. In 2020, the Presidents’ Choice Award was created for leadership to highlight the extraordinary achievements and contributions to the community of one or two people. This year’s awards will be presented to Gayle Benson and Jeff Chouest, Jr. of Jeff’s Haberdashery, which is also celebrating 50 years in operation.

Upon arrival, guests will enjoy a champagne reception followed by a three-course lunch; an exclusive silent auction of contributions by area businesses and donors; a live auction of a stunning diamond necklace by Lee Michaels; the opportunity to purchase beautiful

table centerpieces donated by Dunn and Sonnier and Kent Ozborn; and more!

Of course, the runway takes true center stage at the luncheon, where spring fashions are on display with a fantastic fashion show generously produced by Chatta Box and Jeff’s Haberdashery, and the 2022 awardees are presented to the audience.

In honor of its steadfast commitment to our community’s youth, this year’s luncheon will again benefit BRAVO, the Ballet Resource and Volunteer Organization. BRAVO provides critical funds for the nationally award-winning education programs and scholarship funds of the New Orleans Ballet Association (NOBA). For over 30 years, NOBA has partnered with area organizations in three parishes to host multiple summer programs and year-round training programs with some of dance’s biggest names. This year’s luncheon will be chaired by Women of Fashion board member Kathy Pastorek.

“I am honored to be chairing the 50th anniversary Prix d’Elegance. It is always a special event where the Best Dressed men and women of New Orleans are honored for their style and service, and attendees are able to make a difference in the lives of children, funding dance opportunities which might never have been an option. Our stellar honorees will impress as much as will the fabulous and fun fashions! This celebration is one not to miss!” “On behalf of our dedicated and gracious volunteers of the Men and Women of Fashion, I am proud that through this event we can help NOBA provide so many incredible opportunities and spread joy to the children of our community through their premier, tuition-free dance education programs,” adds Women of Fashion President Tiffa Boutté.

In addition to the luncheon, the 2022 award recipients and honorees were treated to a photo shoot and “Meet the Honorees” cocktail reception at the Ritz-Carlton New Orleans.

This year’s Prix d’Elegance Awards Luncheon will again celebrate the best qualities of New Orleans — a pride for unique style and a spirit of tremendous generosity.

As Men of Fashion Board Chair Lee Giorgio states, “The Men and Women of Fashion believe that the arts provide us with not only beauty and appreciation of talent but also limitless boundaries to transcend established goals of giving more than we receive with

our philanthropic endeavors.” For tickets or more information, call 504.522.0996.

BRAVO of NOBA helps support its programs that provide thousands of tuition free dance classes not just for young people but also arts healing and movement classes with a Senior Dance Fitness program, Dance for Parkinson’s program, open adult community classes and more.