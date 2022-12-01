Merry Carry Alls

Sweetly chic, the dazzling mesh rhinestone Lucinda clutch from Cult Gaia is sure to set any festive shindig into full swing. SOSUSU, 3427 Magazine St., 504-309-5026, sosusu.myshopify.com.

The picture of elegance, make way into your next soiree swinging a sophisticated clutch with pearl handle. Swoon Boutique, 130 Harrison Ave., 504-516-2770, swoonboutiquenola.com.

Paint the town pink with the party-perfect Emily by J. LOWERY. The whimsical mini tote handbag is covered in ostrich feathers, lined with satin and features the brand’s signature accented top handles. Elle Boutique, 2108 Magazine St., 504-522-4929, shopelle.com.

Pop, fizz and clink your way into the most festive of fêtes with a bubbly-inspired, hand beaded bag from Two’s Company. The removable strap makes it an easy transition from crossbody to clutch. Judy at the Rink, 2727 Prytania St., 504-891-7018, judyattherink.com.

Flit from a holiday happy hour straight to a dressed-to-impress night on the town with the Frankie Clutch. Available in a multitude of colors, the secret inner slip pocket will sleekly secure your subtle essentials. Anthropologie, 333 Canal St. Ste. #127, 504-592-9972, anthropologie.com.