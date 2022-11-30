NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Miss River at Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans invites guests to ring in the holidays in style with lavish lunches, ideal for celebrating with friends and colleagues. Every Friday throughout the month of December, Miss River will feature live musical entertainment, festive décor and seasonal favorites, like the Westbank Irish featuring Vietnamese-style coffee with condensed milk and Congregation Coffee along with Jameson, coffee liqueur, Vietnamese cinnamon and nutmeg.

Known for its playful menu, dreamy décor and refined service, Miss River’s signature dishes include the show-stopping Whole Buttermilk-Fried Chicken, BBQ Shrimp, Crab and Dumplings and a Fried Oysters BLT. Tables for lunch are still available on OpenTable and by calling the restaurant at 504-434-5701. Follow along on Instagram with @MissRiverNOLA and #FestiveFriday.