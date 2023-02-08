NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Just in time for Mardi Gras and Jazz Fest, Miss River at Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans reinvigorates its buzzy weekend brunch with new menu items and a Jazz band every Saturday and Sunday starting Saturday, Feb. 11. The hotel’s signature lobby-level restaurant – affectionately known as Chef Alon Shaya’s “love letter” to New Orleans – gives guests another reason to celebrate with a new bloody mary bar and a decadent family-style dining experience as guests take in the spirited sounds of a local jazz trio.

“Developing the brunch menu in Miss River has been a fun creative process and allowed me and the team to play up our favorite brunch dishes with modern twists for a truly memorable experience,” says Alon Shaya, chef/partner of Miss River. “This is celebratory dining like we do best here at Miss River and our “love letter” to culinary creativity. Allow our team to deliver a grand brunch that will have your table reminiscing for years to come.”

Miss River continues to be Chef Alon’s “Love Letter to Louisiana” where he can create and innovate new takes on local dishes while utilizing seasonal ingredients sourced from his close network of local purveyors. The new brunch menu builds on fan favorites, like the restaurant’s signature Fried Chicken, while adding in new dishes for guests to fall in love with. Chef Alon will lead tables through a a multi-course journey beginning with a spread of warm sweet potato brioche rolls with cane syrup butter. Other playful table starters include pickled crab claws, deviled eggs, a yogurt vinaigrette salad, and Best Stop boudin served with crackers, mustard and scallions. A selection of main dishes – each with a dazzling display – includes buttermilk-fried chicken and biscuits served with dipping sauces; pain perdue topped with bananas, pecans and artisanal sugar cane syrup; clay pot dirty rice with duck egg and creamy liver pate; eggs crème de la crème over toasted brioche and topped with hollandaise and paddlefish caviar; shrimp and grits; and Chef Alon’s take on classic steak and eggs. Guests will be treated to a sweet finish with butter-fried beignets and vanilla toasted cream sauce. Miss River’s family-style brunch menu starts at $70 USD per person for three courses.

For those who wish to enjoy a signature item from Miss River’s à la carte menu, Jazz Brunch will include the option to order familiar favorites like duck and andouille gumbo made with Chef Alon’s signature dark roux; irresistible sweet-and-savory beignets served with ham; and blue crab au gratin. An elaborate new bloody mary bar invites guests to embellish their beverage with Chef Alon’s favorite accouterments including pickled quail egg, raw oyster and praline bacon. The showstopper of beverage service is sure to be the flaming espresso martini flambeed tableside. Guests may also choose to pair their brunch with a Miss River mimosa, milk punch, or a selection of freshly squeezed juices.

For those celebrating a special occasion, birthday, or simply want to impress their guests with a stylish table, table décor packages are available through local party supply extraordinaire, Sparkle and Swag. To add a table décor package to your reservation, please call the restaurant directly.

Reservations are recommended and can be arranged by calling 504-434-5701 or online via Open Table. Miss River is open on weekdays for lunch (11:00 am – 3:00 pm), daily for dinner (5:30–10:00 pm), and weekend jazz brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. For more information, click here or follow along on Instagram @MissRiverNOLA and @FSHotelNewOrleans.