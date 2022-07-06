NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In celebration of one year, the Mister Mao will offer diners a three-course anniversary prix-fixe, along with a special celebratory spritz, available dinner only from Thursday, July 14, through Sunday, July 31.

According to Uong, “It’s hard to imagine that it’s already been a year since Wildcat and I welcomed our first guests and let them experience first-hand everything I love about cooking – friends gathering together to break bread, experimenting with flavors and ingredients from around the world, and creating a fun dining experience where you leave full and happy. We are so honored and humbled by how supportive and accepting the community has been, it’s really incredible.”

Every guest who visits for dinner during the two-week celebration can imbibe with a complimentary Passionfruit Jubilee – a festive welcome spritz featuring Chinola passion fruit liqueur and bubbles. Diners, whether first time visitors or loyal clients, can enjoy the regular a la carte dinner menu or celebrate with a special three-course meal, priced at $50 per person (excluding tax and gratuity). Menu follows:

First Course

Crabby Claws

Calabrian chile, miso, sesame, scallion

Second Course

Crying Tiger Prime Steak

fingerling potato, pickled daikon + mirliton, backyard chile + rice powder nam jaew sauce

Third Course

Laozi Ice Cream Sundae

It’s a collaboration + every day is a surprise!

Mister Mao is located at 4501 Tchoupitoulas in New Orleans (entrance on Jena Street) and serves dinner Thursday – Monday (closed Tuesday and Wednesday) from 5–10 p.m. and brunchSunday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. For reservations and further information please visit www.mistermaonola.com. Stay up to date on Instagram: @mistermaonola.