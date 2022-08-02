NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Sunday, August 21, Mister Mao, the vibrant and lively restaurant from Chef Sophina Uong and husband/partner William “Wildcat” Greenwell, will host a collaborative charitable dinner benefiting Made in New Orleans Foundation (MINO). Amongst the guest chefs on the roster are Brock Seabrook of Daddy Hotbirds; Austin Lane of El Cucuy; Martha Wiggens ofCafé Reconcile; and Kaitlin Geurin of Lagniappe Baking.
Priced at $75 per person (excluding alcoholic beverages, tax and gratuity), two seatings are available at promptly 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Menu follows:
First Course
Enchilada de Mole Verde
Chicken guisado, arbol chile, crema, pepitas, huitlacoche (Mexican truffle)
Austin Lane, El Cucuy
Second Course
Crab Fat Papadi Chaat
Avocado, chickpea crisps, tamarind, passion fruit, hot ass chiles of course
Team Mao, Mister Mao
Third Course
Summertime Shrimp Stew
Smoked sausage, potato, Mississippi okra
Martha Wiggins, Café Reconcile
Fourth Course
Tai Beef Short Rib
Covey Rise summer tomato, watermelon cucumber, Daddy Hotbird fire
Brock Seabrook, Daddy Hotbird
Fifth Course
Sweet Potato Pie
NOLA grown poblano pepper, miso, Louisiana cane sugar
Kaitlin Guerin-Lagniappe Baking
Tickets to the MINO charitable dinner on Sunday, August 21, 2022 are limited (45 seats available per seating) and are available on RESY. Mister Mao is located at 4501 Tchoupitoulas in New Orleans (entrance on Jena Street) and serves dinner Thursday – Monday (closed Tuesday and Wednesday) from 5PM – 10PM. For further information please visit www.mistermaonola.com. Stay up to date on Instagram: @mistermaonola.