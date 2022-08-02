NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Sunday, August 21, Mister Mao, the vibrant and lively restaurant from Chef Sophina Uong and husband/partner William “Wildcat” Greenwell, will host a collaborative charitable dinner benefiting Made in New Orleans Foundation (MINO). Amongst the guest chefs on the roster are Brock Seabrook of Daddy Hotbirds; Austin Lane of El Cucuy; Martha Wiggens ofCafé Reconcile; and Kaitlin Geurin of Lagniappe Baking.

Priced at $75 per person (excluding alcoholic beverages, tax and gratuity), two seatings are available at promptly 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Menu follows:

First Course

Enchilada de Mole Verde

Chicken guisado, arbol chile, crema, pepitas, huitlacoche (Mexican truffle)

Austin Lane, El Cucuy

Second Course

Crab Fat Papadi Chaat

Avocado, chickpea crisps, tamarind, passion fruit, hot ass chiles of course

Team Mao, Mister Mao

Third Course

Summertime Shrimp Stew

Smoked sausage, potato, Mississippi okra

Martha Wiggins, Café Reconcile

Fourth Course

Tai Beef Short Rib

Covey Rise summer tomato, watermelon cucumber, Daddy Hotbird fire

Brock Seabrook, Daddy Hotbird

Fifth Course

Sweet Potato Pie

NOLA grown poblano pepper, miso, Louisiana cane sugar

Kaitlin Guerin-Lagniappe Baking

Tickets to the MINO charitable dinner on Sunday, August 21, 2022 are limited (45 seats available per seating) and are available on RESY. Mister Mao is located at 4501 Tchoupitoulas in New Orleans (entrance on Jena Street) and serves dinner Thursday – Monday (closed Tuesday and Wednesday) from 5PM – 10PM. For further information please visit www.mistermaonola.com. Stay up to date on Instagram: @mistermaonola.