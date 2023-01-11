NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Mister Mao is the tropical roadhouse restaurant from Chef/Owner Sophina Uong and her husband/partner William Greenwell. The restaurant will be celebrating the Lunar New Year with a special brunch that pays tribute to both the Chinese and Vietnamese New Years. The a la carte brunch will showcase a variety of Chef Uong’s “inauthentic dishes” that are inspired by Chinese and Vietnamese cuisine.

Guests can enjoy dishes like Kumquat + Satsuma Pain Perdu with five Spice crème anglaise; Chicken Siu Mai with duck crackling and scallop foot XO; Gulf Shrimp Dumplings with red curry and crispy garlic; Spicy Beef Rice Cake Soup with star anise, bean sprouts and fresh herbs, served with chili *gluten free rice cakes; and Spicy Fried Chicken Banh Mi – Mister Mao’s famed Kashmiri fried chicken served with pickled green papaya, and fried egg. The restaurant’s regular brunch menu will also be on offer.



WHEN/WHERE: Lunar New Year Brunch will take place on Sunday, Jan. 22

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Mister Mao, 4501 Tchoupitoulas St.,

New Orleans. www.mistermaonola.com