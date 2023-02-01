Mister Mardi Gras

If the sun is shining brightly on the festivities or you had one too many Pimm’s Cups the day prior, slip on a pair of stylish frames like the CHARTRES in a classic aviator shape with a seemingly weightless fit. KREWE, 619 Royal St., 2925, 504-407-2925; 1818 Magazine St., 504-342-2462, krewe.com.

From a party to the parade line, dress to impress in a Mardi Gras twill check sport shirt with the iconic crawfish embroidery on the pocket hem. Perlis Clothing, 6070 Magazine Street, 504-895-8661; 600 Decatur St., 504-523-6681, perlis.com.

Get decked out for a boisterous brunch or a krewe luncheon in a dapper purple haze seersucker stretch sport coat paired with a Dauphine lavender Glenplaid dress shirt. Haspel, haspel.com.

While playing the part of host with the most, upgrade your bar cart with a set of double Old Fashioned glasses, made the merrier with multicolor ceramic printed beads hanging from Live Oak trees. Mignon Faget, 3801 Magazine St., 504-891-2005; 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., 504-835-2244, mignonfaget.com.

When it’s raining beads, be prepared in a pair of parasol-inspired umbrella socks. Embroidered with the brand’s signature streetcar logo, an extra tall double cuff ensures these stylish slip-ons will be with you step by step. Bonfolk, bonfolk.com.