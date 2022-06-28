Ushering in the summer season, nationally recognized, award-winning mixologist Abigail Gullo, just a few months in her new digs at loa bar, is introducing a new cocktail menu, celebrating the individual cultural layers that influence the vibrant New Orleans. Gullo draws upon her own heritage as it relates to the Crescent City, a self-described “Port City Mutt,” with a gene pool somewhat similar to a gumbo – a mix of different ethnic backgrounds. Gullo invites imbibers to join in on her personal cocktail journey, and attend her ESSENCE OF TASTE Cocktail Class this coming Friday, July 1, and Saturday, July 2, at a price of $35 per person – as she shares several tastings of drinks and their history, linking to this rich city’s past.



Loa’s atmosphere is a sexy sanctuary to the divine, as well as the liquid spirits of New Orleans, and Gullo’s cocktail program reaches from Sicily to Senegal, Haiti to Cuba, and beyond. The cocktail Mountains to Sea [$15] combines Cognac, Coconut-fat washed Blanc Vermouth, Amontillado, and Alpine Liqueur. The drink stands as a tribute to Sacajawea, a young Shoshone woman who possessed a knowledge and practicality that saved the lives of those on the Lewis & Clark expedition, including her husband Touissant Charbonneau – a maternal relation of Gullo. Savor the Sanctity of the Gods [$14] featuring Gin, Manzanilla, Umami, and Olives. This dirty martini with a splash of fish sauce makes an offering to the Red River Delta Gods of Vietnam, the moors of southern Spain, and the Pagan waves that lash the Ayrshire Coast, who all found homes in the fertile Mississippi Delta soil. The Isle of Orleans [$14] features a blend of Rum, Coconut, Louisiana Rice Sake, and Creole Nut Bitters. An old moniker, its name and ingredients speak to the paradox of New Orleans – a landlocked city with crosswinds of the Caribbean, yet anchored in time stimulated by world-changing innovation.



Beyond the creation of an inspiring new menu at loa, Gullo is excited to share engaging and educational experiences with ESSENCE OF TASTE – equal parts cocktail class, spirit tasting, and happy hour. Led by Gullo, on Friday, July 1, and Saturday, July 2, from 1-4 p.m., the $35 ticket includes a cocktail demonstration, a featured cocktail, a tasting of spirits, and a raffle ticket to win prizes – including a bar kit and a two night stay at the International House hotel. Each class focuses on a specific cocktail and spirit – Friday features the Sidecar and Saturday spotlights a Spanish-style Gin & Tonic.

To reserve a spot e-mail agullo@ihhotel.com

loa | 221 Camp Street New Orleans, LA | @loaneworleans