Mr. Legs XXII

Mr. Legs, the annual fundraising event featuring male contestants who show a little leg for charity, was held on Saturday, July 16, at Generations Hall. As a parody of a beauty pageant, Mr. Legs contestants don costumes and perform on stage soliciting funds before and during the event to benefit the treatment programs at Bridge House / Grace House. Over $196,000 was raised at this year’s event, with more than half coming directly from contestant fundraising.

Laura Buchtel and Mike Hoss served as emcees. Celebrity judges included Erika Ferrando (WWL-TV), Malik Mingo (WWL-TV), Ryan Veuthey (NOLA Brewing) and Vincent Giardina (Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust).

Contestants performed for over an hour, taking on such personas as Maverick from “Top Gun” and John Travolta from “Saturday Night Fever.” The Les ReBelles entertained the crowd at the beginning of the event to open the show and The Pussyfooters performed during intermission.

The Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust returned for the 6th year in a row as the event’s presenting sponsor and WWL-TV returned for the 5th year in a row as media sponsor. NOLA Brewing returned for the 4th year in a row as the exclusive Beer Partner. Copeland’s of New Orleans returned for the 6th year in a row as the featured restaurant, serving dishes ranging from chicken & sausage gumbo to blackened shrimp alfredo. CoolBrew served hot and iced coffee, and Swiss Confectionery provided desserts.

Forty-one total items were available to bid on via silent auction including two-night stays at both The Roosevelt and Windsor Court hotels, a white gold diamond pendant necklace from Boudreaux’s Jewelers and more.

Rachel Apken, Allison Donnelly

Kathy Pedersen, Else Pedersen, Amanda Avery

Megan Ripoll, Sarah Sammarco, Angelle Verges, Karen Kersting

Mike Hoss, Laura Buchtel

Chip Verges, Anne Raymond, Stephanie Haigler, Jeff Haigler

Kevin Gardere, Scott Crabtree, Tammy Crabtree