NEW ORLEANS (press release) – “Murder on the Orient Express” is widely regarded as one of Agatha Christie’s greatest literary achievements. This theatrical adaption by Tony-nominated playwright Ken Ludwig is a stylish, suspenseful murder mystery about an unlikely cast of potential suspects – including a colonel, a princess and a countess, all with alibis – trapped aboard the luxurious Orient Express. The gruesome murder of a commuter in his cabin forces famed Belgian detective Hercule Poirot to investigate. Ludwig’s stage adaptation promises fans of the mystery classic the same suspenseful, thrilling ride.

Ludwig, whose show A Comedy of Tenors concluded the JPAS Spring 2021 season, was approached by the Agatha Christie estate to adapt the novel, resulting in what has now become the most highly produced comedy-mystery in the world.

