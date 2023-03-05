NEW ORLEANS (press release) – From Music Box Village:

Spring is upon us, and at Music Box Village, we’ve been busy as bees making renovations to our site and preparing for programming ahead. We’ve had the pleasure of working with a number of artists, tinkerers, and engineers to restore and refresh our musical houses, and outside the Village, our new schoolhouse gets closer and closer to completion!

Experiential play, cultural exchange, and collaborative art making are at the heart of Airlift’s work in the Music Box Village, and this Spring promises plenty of opportunities to “get in where you fit in” with immersive performances, workshops, open hours, film screenings and more.

It all kicks off March 10th with an all-star “house band” featuring the trailblazing talents of Sasha Masakowski (Tra$h Magnolia), Claire Givens & Charles Lumar (People Museum), Howe Pearson (Hurray for the Riff Raff, The Deslondes), Cassie Watson Francillon, and Andy Page.

The evening continues with special performances from the darlings of our drag brunch, led by the one and only Tarah Cards. DJ HEELTURN keeps the beats rocking all night for us, and Barbekyu NOLA will have the grills going with ribs, sliders, bahn mi and more!

