Today starts the first of the two big weekends of the Carnival season. If you've paraded before, you know that being stranded on the route without those key items can be miserable. This week, the editor's compiled a list of their must-have items when hitting the parade route.

Bobby pins

Sunscreen

Sunglasses

Cash in small bills - for bathroom passes and snacks

Portable phone charger

Tylenol

Water bottles

Granola bars - or other snacks

Baby wipes / sanitizer wipes

Body glitter

Koozies

Travel-sized tissues

Bandaids

Ponytails

Extra jacket if it's cold, portable fan if it's hot

Reusable bags for throws

Fanny pack to hold items

Backpack - if a fanny pack isn't your thing

Did we miss something? Have something to add to the list? Email kelly@myneworleans.com!