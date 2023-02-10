Today starts the first of the two big weekends of the Carnival season. If you've paraded before, you know that being stranded on the route without those key items can be miserable. This week, the editor's compiled a list of their must-have items when hitting the parade route.
- Bobby pins
- Sunscreen
- Sunglasses
- Cash in small bills - for bathroom passes and snacks
- Portable phone charger
- Tylenol
- Water bottles
- Granola bars - or other snacks
- Baby wipes / sanitizer wipes
- Body glitter
- Koozies
- Travel-sized tissues
- Bandaids
- Ponytails
- Extra jacket if it's cold, portable fan if it's hot
- Reusable bags for throws
- Fanny pack to hold items
- Backpack - if a fanny pack isn't your thing
Did we miss something? Have something to add to the list? Email kelly@myneworleans.com!