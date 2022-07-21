NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale’s annual Tools for School Health and Resource Fair is back in-person this year after a 2020 hiatus and a drive-thru event in 2021, due to COVID-19. The event will be held on Saturday, July 23, at Morris F.X. Jeff, Sr., Recreation Center (formerly Martin Behrman), located at 2529 General Meyer Ave., from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., or until supplies last.

This free community event is open to all New Orleans area students in grades PK4-12. School supplies as well as COVID and meningitis vaccines, health screenings, immunizations, and more will be available. Children ages 5+ are eligible for the COVID shot.

“We are excited to return to an in-person event this year,” said MKFF founding member and current president Lisa Ray Diggs, who was elected Second City Court Clerk in March. “We know the devastating effects of COVID on our community and want to do our part to ensure the safety and success of children and their families this school year.”

Presented by community partners New Orleans East Hospital, St. Thomas Community Health Center, State Senator Gary Carter (Dist. 7), State Representative Delisha Boyd (Dist. 102), Councilman Freddie King, III (Dist. C), Second City Court Clerk Lisa Ray Diggs, and others, the event is designed to help economically disadvantaged New Orleans area students and their families prepare to return to school.

