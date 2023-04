NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Crawfish season is here and foodies across the U.S. are celebrating this iconic southern staple for National Crawfish Day on April 17!

At Urban South Brewery in New Orleans, crawfish fanatics can feast at the weekly Crawfish Boils, 11 a.m. to sell-out, each Friday, Saturday and Sunday now through the end of crawfish season. The crawfish spice blend is from Slap Ya Mama, which means you’ll need an icy cold beer to accompany your meal!