There is something about national and international days of the year. Some of them are a little weird – like National I Hate Coriander Day (Feb. 24, also Kelly’s birthday) or National Lumpy Rug Day (May 3) – but with the many adverse global events over the past couple of years, it’s important to remember and celebrate the little things.

One day we will be celebrating soon is National Proposal Day on March 20. Reporting on all things weddings doesn’t happen unless people are popping the special question, “Will you marry me?”

So, whether you got down on one knee, or enlisted the help of a flash mob, last spring, over the holidays, last week or will do it on National Proposal Day this weekend, it’s time to celebrate!

What happens once you are engaged? Well, after the celebrating, it’s time to start the planning process. Lucky for all our readers, we have a to-do list you’ll be happy to check twice.

10-12 Months To Go

You’re engaged! Make sure you celebrate with your fiancé, friends and family.

Nail down the basics. Where are you getting married? Who’s paying for what? What is your budget? How many guests will be there?

Alert the wedding party. Decide who you want in your wedding party and ask them as soon as you can.

Pick the date. Check with your family members and wedding party before you make a final decision so there are no huge time conflicts.

Find a wedding planner. If you’re going to use a wedding planner, find one in the early stages. He or she will make all the craziness more manageable.

Book your ceremony and reception location. Where you get married will affect a lot of your planning decisions, so reserving a place should be at the top of your to-do list.

Insure your ring. Your engagement ring is special, but it’s also expensive. Make sure you get it insured, just in case.

Book officiant. Make sure your preferred officiant has your wedding date on the calendar.

Write thank you notes for engagement gifts. You will most likely receive a few gifts right after your engagement. Send a thank you note for each gift within three months of receiving it.

Take engagement photos. Book a session with a professional photographer so you have a few nice photos of you and your fiancé for save-the-dates, newspaper announcements and more. Some photographers will include an engagement shoot with a wedding package.

Pick your colors. Think about your wedding colors and the overall look of your day. Are you going for a classic look or trendy? Vintage or glamorous? Your color scheme will guide you through other big decisions, such as the bridesmaids’ dresses and the groomsmen’s ties.

For the full list from New Orleans Bride magazine, click here.

Engagement photos and proposal pictures can sometimes run a similar course, so why not combine the two? If you know you’re getting your future Mr. or Mrs. all dolled up for the occasion, take the time to hire a photographer for the big moment. These are photos you’ll cherish for years to come, and they will be professional enough to put right next to your wedding photos once the Big Day arrives.

In the “Let Them Eat Cake” archives, we have an interview with local photographer Mike Lirette about engagement photos. Though he was talking specifically about an engagement session, the same ideas can be applied to your proposal shoot.

LTEC: What advice would you give to a couple who thinks they take horrible photos or get awkward in front of a camera?

ML: Communicate that with your photographer. Nine out of 10 times, at the beginning of a session, I’ll hear a comment like this. But we keep it light and fun, and my sessions are less about being perfect and more about capturing a moment and memory. Perfectly imperfect, if you will.

LTEC: Where in the city is your favorite place to shoot engagement photos? And why?

ML: I have my favorite spots, sure, but I am honestly more about finding those places that are my couples’ favorite to spend their time. We’ll schedule the session around the best available sunlight and go from there.

In addition, Lirette suggests finding a photographer as soon as you possibly can. New Orleans is a big destination for weddings and you don’t want to miss out on your top photographer.

Read the full interview with Lirette here.

Share your engagement photos and information with us! Fill out the form below and you might see your pictures on New Orleans Bride social media.

A previous version of this blog was published in March 2022.