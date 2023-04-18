NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Gary Sinise Foundation’s Soaring Valor program joins The National WWII Museum and American Airlines, the Foundation’s official airline partner, to bring 18 WWII veterans from the Long Island area along with 38 high school students to visit The National WWII Museum in New Orleans. The Soaring Valor trip departs with the students from the Long Island MacArthur Airport, where there will be a special sendoff ceremony.

Soaring Valor is a Gary Sinise Foundation program that started in 2015 as a way to bring WWII veterans to the museum built in their honor and help spread messaging and education around the country, especially to the younger generations, on the importance of service, sacrifice and defending our nation. Soaring Valor began after Mr. Sinise visited the Museum with his Uncle Jack, a WWII veteran whose oral history was recorded to be preserved in the Museum’s national archive for future generations. When Uncle Jack passed away in 2014, the Museum presented his recorded oral history to Mr. Sinise as a tribute to his legacy of service. GSF now sponsors a historian at the Museum who records these stories to preserve veterans’ legacies, which emphasizes the urgency of the Museum’s mission as there are an estimated 167,000 WWII veterans still alive today. GSF also brings high school students from around the country on the Soaring Valor trips, pairing them with WWII veterans to pass such legacies of service to the younger generations and highlight the importance of service and sacrifice. Please visit www.garysinisefoundation.org/programs to learn more about this incredible program.

WHEN: April 19, 2023

MSY Airport Arrival and Hero’s Welcome

The Soaring Valor Flight will arrive at approximately 2:00 p.m. CST

WHERE: Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport

Kenner, LA 70062

Level 1 Baggage Claim – Jazz Garden Area