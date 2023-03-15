Nature-Based Design

With all the stress of today, it is no wonder designers and scientists are working together to produce evidence-based research showing that nature-based designs have multiple health benefits. Designs that connect with nature through their images or materials are proven to reduce stress and reenergize our brains. All in addition to looking beautiful.

- Advertisement -

Vert Coffee Table, made in teak wood with a clear coat flat natural finish at Sunday Shop, sundayshop.co

Piper chair in vintage-inspired floral print at Sunday Shop, sundayshop.co

Palm Beach Idyll and Beverly Hills Hotel by Slim Aarons at Eclectic Home, eclectichome.net

Olivia Table Lamp with gold-leaf design and white shade at Eclectic Home, eclectichome.net