There’s many ways to mark the start of the holiday season, but for some New Orleanians, it

begins when Cochon Butcher puts its eggnog on sale. General manager Zack Shelton recounts

how they began offering it during COVID to much acclaim, and it is now one of their most popular to-go offerings. Each 50-gallon batch requires about a day’s worth of prep, and Zack notes that care and attention yields a superior product. Butcher uses sturdy professional mixers to beat the ingredients, but home cooks only need a whisk, a strong forearm and determination. In addition to selling bottles to go, this year Butcher will offer a frozen version of the treat. This eggnog is work, but worth it. After the holiday season passed last year, some guests even remarked that in the stressful times of COVID, the eggnog “made their family dinners tolerable.” ‘Tis the season!

Boozy Butcher Eggnog

12 eggs

2 cups sugar

2 cups milk

2 cups half-and-half

2 cups heavy whipping cream

2 ½ cups spiced rum

½ cup bourbon

1 tsp salt

Separate the egg whites and yolks into two clean mixing bowls. There can be no yolks in the white mixture or they won’t mix correctly. Whip the yolks until light. This can take 15-20 minutes if done by hand, less if using an electric mixer.

Add sugar and salt and whip again until thick and white. The mixture will have the consistency of cake batter. Set aside egg yolk mixture.

Whip the whites until they have soft peaks. If whipping with an electric mixture, stop before you reach this point and finish by hand so you don’t over mix. Egg whites should have the texture of cappuccino foam.

Fold the whites into the yolks. Add all the dairy and alcohol. Mix thoroughly. Pour into mason jars and seal.