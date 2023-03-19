NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In partnership with Loyola University, The Eliza Jane is hosting Dear Eliza Jane, a monthly series of literary-themed sessions at The Press Room on the third Tuesday of every month that feature genres like poetry, history, autobiography & memoir. Author Jami Attenburg will be kicking off the series by reading a section of her book, I Came All This Way to Meet You. Guests will have the opportunity to meet and chat with Jami, and The Press Room will be offering specialty cocktails, mocktails and light bites inspired by her book. The event will be held Tuesday, March 21, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Dear Eliza Jane… Meet Author Jami Attenburg at The Eliza Jane Hotel

When: Tuesday, March 21, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. CT

Where: The Press Room at The Eliza Jane Hotel (315 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130)

Admission: Free & open to the public