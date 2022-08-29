NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The inaugural sailing of American Cruise Lines’ (ACL) American Symphony departed Aug. 27 from the Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA). This state-of-the-art cruise passenger vessel is the fifth riverboat in ACL’s ground-breaking new series and adds to American Cruise Lines’ four other homeported cruise vessels in New Orleans.

A plaque exchange took place on board symphony where Port and ACL officials welcomed the newest riverboat on the Mississippi River. American Symphony will become the ninth homeported river cruise vessel that New Orleans hosts year-round.

“Inland river cruising continues to show tremendous growth in Port NOLA’s cruise portfolio and this vessel is the latest crown jewel in American Cruise Lines’ fleet of modern riverine vessels sailing the Mississippi River from the city of New Orleans,” said Brandy D. Christian, Port of New Orleans President and CEO. “The history and charm of our vibrant city combined with the unique offerings of sailing the Mississippi River makes cruising from New Orleans an ideal experience for increasing numbers of riverboat passengers.”

Following the plaque exchange there was an onboard tour of the 175-passenger vessel hosted by the American Symphony’s Captain Greg Scheiferstein.

“American Symphony is part of our ongoing commitment to leading the U.S. River Cruise market by introducing innovative small ships every year,” said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines. “Smaller is better on the rivers. We look forward to American Symphony’s first season on the Mississippi, as well as the introduction of sister ship American Serenade early next year.”

The American Symphony is a sister ship to American Melody, the company’s acclaimed modern 2021 riverboat. Accommodating 175 guests, American Symphony features 5 decks and offers 100% private balcony staterooms, including suites and single rooms. The new riverboat has an elegant design with a stunning use of glass, allowing for unparalleled views throughout the ship. American Symphony also showcases American’s patented opening bow and retractable gangway, as well as the 5th deck skywalk with an ellipse that cantilevers dramatically over the café below. American Symphony also offers spacious lounges inside and out, a grand dining room, fitness center, and a wellness-yoga studio.

A virtual 360-degree tour of American’s new riverboat is available here: American Cruise Lines Virtual Riverboat Tour.

In 2023, the company plans to introduce three more new small ships; another modern riverboat, American Serenade, as well as two, 109-passenger catamaran-hybrid ships, American Eagle and American Glory.