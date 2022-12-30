New + Notes

“Jesus Christ Superstar”

The legendary musical from Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The story of the final weeks of Jesus’ life will come to the Saenger Theatre January 10-15. SaengerNOLA.com

Phunny Phorty Phellows

The sadness of Christmas season ending is always balanced out by the joy of Carnival season starting. Have a piece of king cake, then check out Phunny Phorty Phellows’ annual streetcar parade along St. Charles on January 6. PhunnyPhortyPhellows.com

Krewe de Jeanne d’Arc

New Orleanians celebrate Joan of Arc and the start of Carnival season on January 6 with this stunning annual parade through the French Quarter. JoanOfArcParade.org

Dine and Dance With The Victory Swing Orchestra

BB’s Stage Door Canteen at the National World War II Museum hosts a night of dining and dancing to music form the great big bands of the WWII era on January 21. NationalWW2Museum.org

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo

This all-male drag ballet troupe satirizes the conventions of romantic and classical ballet. They will be performing at the Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts on January 28. MahaliaJacksonTheater.com

Fan Expo New Orleans

Any sci-fi fan in the Crescent City will want to visit the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center January 6-8 for Fan Expo (formerly Wizard World.) There will be panels, costumes galore, and celebrity guests. This expo’s guests include “Stranger Things” actor Joseph Quinn and “Spider-Man” director Sam Raimi. FanExpoHQ.com

The Temptations and The Four Tops

Motown royalty The Temptations and The Four Tops are on tour together. They’ll be bringing their beloved hits “My Girl,” “Baby I Need Your Loving,” and more to the Saenger on January 20. SaengerNOLA.com

“Sistas, the Musical”

This musical tells the story of five women cleaning out their matriarch’s home and reflecting on their shared past, and features songs from artists ranging from Billie Holiday to Beyonce. Playing at Teatro Wego January 27-February 12. jpas.org

“The Color Purple”

The Tony and Grammy-nominated musical based on Alice Walker’s novel (also an Oscar-nominated 1985 film) tells the story of Celie, a Black woman struggling to escape her abusive husband in the Jim Crow South. It is playing at Le Petit Theatre January 12-29. LePetitTheatre.com

“A Funny Thing Happened On The Way to the Forum”

The classic Broadway farce centers on a crafty slave struggling to win the love of a beautiful courtesan for his master in exchange for his freedom. Catch it at the Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts in Kenner from January 13-29. RivertownTheaters.com

Notre-Dame de Paris: The Augmented Exhibition

Let the Historic New Orleans Collection take you on a trip to Paris with this augmented reality experience immersing viewers in the 850-year history of Notre Dame Cathedral. It is on display now until March 1. HNOC.org