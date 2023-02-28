NEW ORLEANS (press release) – George Dunbar: Mining the Surfaces, a captivating one-hour television documentary highlighting the stylish career, dedicated work ethic and approachable personality of world-renowned New Orleans native and contemporary artist George Dunbar premieres Sunday, March 5, at 7 p.m. with an encore presentation at 9 p.m. that night on WLAE-TV.

The biographic film chronicles and celebrates Dunbar’s love of New Orleans, the development of his unique style of artwork, his impact on the contemporary art world and his inspiration derived from Louisiana’s landscapes. The documentary will have multiple rebroadcasts throughout the month of March on WLAE, and Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB-HD) affiliate stations will premiere the film statewide later this spring.

George Dunbar: Mining the Surfaces features candid interviews with curators and museum directors, friends, family, and art collectors of the 95-year-old Dunbar who is still busy at work in his Slidell studio turning out unique pieces of Abstract Expressionism.

“George is truly one of Louisiana’s most unique and successful artists whose personal story goes well beyond his works of art and whose life is filled with hardship and triumph,” said Jim Dotson, Vice-President of LAE Productions and WLAE-TV – the New Orleans Public Television station producing the George Dunbar documentary.

George Dunbar: Mining the Surfaces is a trailblazing television documentary by Emmy Award- winning Executive Producers/Directors Ron Yager and Jim Dotson; Executive Producer and Director of Legacy Projects Bruce Lee Smith; Producer Janet Gross; Associate Producer/Editor Ted Ochoa; and Director of Photography Rene Michel.



George Dunbar: Mining the Surfaces will premiere Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on WLAE-TV on the following channels.