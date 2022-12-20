NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Ballet Association (NOBA), in partnership with the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission (NORD), will host auditions on Jan. 4-5, 2023, at the Lyons Rec Center (624 Louisiana Ave.) for its star-studded 2023 Tuition-Free Summer Intensives held in June and July 2023, that will feature award-winning faculty from Complexions Contemporary Ballet and Ronald K. Brown’s EVIDENCE: A Dance Company.

Each year, NOBA’s tuition-free Summer Intensive Programs give motivated, focused and talented students ages 7-18 opportunities to study with an exceptional faculty of visiting and local artists. The three-week July Daytime Intensive for advanced students ages 12-18 will take place July 10 – 28, 2023, and will feature a phenomenal faculty including guest artists from the iconic Complexions Contemporary Ballet, plus world-renowned choreographer and EVIDENCE: A Dance Company Founder/Artistic Director Ronald K. Brown and Associate Artistic Director Arcell Cabuag. Guest performing artists from these incredible companies will join a talented local cast in a culminating Summer Concert at NOCCA’s Freda Lupin Memorial Hall on July 28, 2023.

Founded in 1994 by master choreographer Dwight Rhoden and the legendary Desmond Richardson, Complexions represents one of the most recognized, diverse, inclusive and respected performing arts brands in the world. “NOBA exposes youth to some of the industry’s most notable teachers, choreographers, directors and dancers. It is unparalleled in its reach and sets a standard for excellence through diversity on all levels by using the art of dance to create unity within a community that is an example of a world we all hope to live in,” proclaims Rhoden.

For over 30 years, EVIDENCE has deeply moved audiences worldwide with masterfully created dances that are “richly expressive and endlessly kinetic” (The New York Times) performed by superbly articulate dancers. “No major choreographer has worked harder to bring spiritual awareness to the human heart than Ronald K. Brown. His dances concern our struggle to find love and connection, where compassion alone can ease the grueling physical journey of life” (The Washington Post).

Additional Summer Intensive sessions will be offered in June for ages 12-18, and in July for ages 7-18, featuring both guest and local faculty.

Students will participate in a rigorous schedule of technique classes in multiple forms of dance, choreography and repertory sessions, and more. Most of the summer intensive program sessions culminate in professionally produced performances for all participating students.

Past Summer Intensives have featured guest faculty from companies such as Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Dance Theatre of Harlem, The Joffrey Ballet, San Francisco Ballet and many more. For many students, successful participation in NOBA’s Summer Intensive Programs can serve as a springboard into NOBA’s academic year, tuition-free Pre-Professional Program, which features unprecedented access to dance artists, choreographers and artistic directors; performance opportunities on local and national stages through projects with top dance companies; and support in the pursuit of dance as a career or in higher education.

AUDITIONS

Auditions for the 2023 Summer Intensive Programs will take place at the Lyons Rec Center, 624 Louisiana Avenue (at the corner of Tchoupitoulas), at the following times:

WED | JAN 4, 2023 (ages 7-11)

5:30 p.m. Check-in

5:45-7:45 p.m. Audition

THR | JAN 5, 2023 (ages 12-18)

5:30 p.m. Check-in

5:45-8:15 p.m. Audition

Online pre-registration is required for the audition. CLICK HERE to pre-register for the audition.