NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans Ballet Association (NOBA) culminates the summer session with its annual Summer Dance Concert, with works created and choreographed by internationally acclaimed choreographer Trey McIntyre, 2021 Guggenheim Fellow in Choreography Tommie-Waheed Evans, and additional choreography by Amber Mayberry. This evening of dance showcases the hard work and talents of the participating student dancers, and will also include performances by visiting artists Alana Jones, Amber Mayberry and Roderick Phifer, along with many talented local dancers. The performance will be held Friday, July 29, at 7 p.m. at the Freda Lupin Memorial Hall (New Orleans Center for Creative Arts).

The Summer Dance Concert will include student performances from Trey McIntyre’s “wonderfully fun and athletic” (Revue) Wild Sweet Love, set to a variety of contemporary pop and rock music favorites, Tommie-Waheed Evans’ Bodies as Site of Faith and Protest, which transcribes Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “We Shall Overcome,” plus original choreographic works by both Evans and Mayberry. Visiting artist Alana Jones will perform a solo by Colby Damon entitled Sweetness in the Release. Artists Amber Mayberry and Roderick Phifer will perform a duet from Trey McIntyre’s Boogeyman.

General admission tickets are now available for purchase online at www.nobadance.com, by phone at 504-522-0996 or in person at 935 Gravier St., Suite 800, New Orleans, LA 70112. Tickets purchased in advance, now through July 20, are available at a discounted rate of $20. Tickets purchased after July 20 are available for $25. NOBA’s Summer Intensive programs are supported by sponsorship from the Hyatt Regency New Orleans and grants from New Orleans Theater Association and Keesler Federal Credit Union.