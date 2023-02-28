NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans Ballet Association (NOBA) presents MOMIX in the newest work by Artistic Director Moses Pendelton, Alice, on Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m. at the Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts. Tickets on sale now at www.nobadance.com.

Back by demand, NOBA brings New Orleans’ favorite MOMIX.Known internationally for presenting works of exceptional inventiveness and physical beauty, this company of dancer-illusionists has been dazzling New Orleans audiences to sell-out crowds since 1993. Travel down the rabbit hole MOMIX-style with Pendleton’s newest creation, ALICE, inspired by Lewis Carroll’s classic Alice in Wonderland. As Alice’s body grows and shrinks and grows again, Pendleton’s dancers extend themselves by means of props, ropes and other dancers. “I don’t intend to retell the whole Alice story,” Pendleton says, “but to use it as a taking off point for invention.” Full of imagery and absurd logic, the ALICE story lets the imagination run and play with the fusion of dancing, lighting, music, costumes and projected imagery; audiences will be taken on a journey that is magical, mysterious, fun, eccentric and much more. A feast of visual splendor and creative movement, ALICE reveals that nothing in MOMIX’s world is as it seems. “A triumph of imagination, illusions, and special effects” declares The Wonderful World of Dance.

In addition to stage performances world-wide, MOMIX has worked in film and television, recently appearing in a national commercial for Hanes underwear and a Target ad that premiered during the airing of the 67th Annual Golden Globe Awards. With performances on PBS’s Dance in America series, France’s Antenne II and Italian RAI television, the company’s repertory has been broadcast to 55 countries. Joining the Montreal Symphony in the Rhombus Media film of Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition, winner of an International Emmy Award for Best Performing Arts Special, the company’s performance was distributed on laser disc by Decca Records. MOMIX was also featured in IMAGINE, one of the first 3-D IMAX films to be released in IMAX theaters world-wide. MOMIX dancers Cynthia Quinn and Karl Baumann, under Moses Pendleton’s direction, played the role of “Bluey” in the feature film FX2; and White Widow, co-choreographed by Moses Pendleton and Cynthia Quinn, was featured in Robert Altman’s movie The Company. Participating in the Homage a Picasso in Paris, MOMIX was also selected to represent the US at the European Cultural Center at Delphi.

Following this performance, the season concludes with the magnificent national company from the country of Georgia, the State Ballet of Georgia led by Nina Ananiashvili, former Bolshoi Theatre prima ballerina and American Ballet Theatre principal dancer, accompanied by the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets for MOMIX in Alice range from $35 to $169 and are available for purchase at www.nobadance.com, www.ticketmaster.com or by phone through the NOBA Box Office at 504.522.0996. Discounts for seniors (65 and over) and students are also available.

Groups of 10-19 patrons receive 10% off the regular ticket price, and groups of 20 or more receive 15% off the regular ticket price. Please call NOBA at 504.522.0996, ext. 201 to book your group today.