NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Ella Project, the New Orleans Jazz Museum, and the Arts & Business Council of Greater Boston announce a new partnership to develop the music business skills and opportunities for musicians in New Orleans and Boston. Supported by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, The Ella Project is expanding its multi-week Crescendo program to audiences in both cities via Zoom, bringing in presenters from both communities and building in networking opportunities and idea sharing amongst both city’s musicians.

Crescendo is an eight-week music business intensive designed by The Ella Project and hosted by the New Orleans Jazz Museum. The first session kicks off Tuesday, September 27, at 5:30 p.m. on the third floor of the Museum at 400 Esplanade Ave. The program is designed for the independent working musician and focusing on topics including intellectual property, publishing and royalties, touring, releasing records, publicity, accounting, and legacy building. There is no charge for musicians to attend, and it is not required to attend all eight sessions, but registration is required via The Ella Project’s website, EllaNola.org While New Orleans artists will join in person at the Jazz Museum, sessions will be also streamed to a live-audience of musicians in Boston. The October 11 session will be presented live from Boston and streamed back to participants in the audience in New Orleans. The program is led by musician and music business professional Lou Hill, and attorney Bri Whetstone. They will be joined by local guest speakers, as well as Jim Grace, Executive Director of the Arts & Business Council of Greater Boston, and Luke Blackadar, the Council’s Deputy Director. Along with covering the topics, each session will begin and end with New Orleans and Boston musicians doing a quick pitch of themselves and their music to the audience in the other city and will use social media channels to share resources and information on clubs and festivals amongst the two communities.

“The business side of a music practice can be complex and ever changing,” says Jim Grace, Executive Director of the Arts & Business Council of Greater Boston. “We appreciate The Ella Project’s work and leadership in this area and for sharing this wonderful program with our local community. We’re very excited to work with them and get to know the musicians of New Orleans!”.

A full schedule, registration information, and bios of lead presenters Lou Hill and Bri Whetstone, can be found at ellanola.org/crescendo2022.