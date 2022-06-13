New Orleans Bride Magazine Hosts Bridal Show on June 14

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — New Orleans Bride Magazine is hosting its annual June Bridal Show on Tuesday, June 14, at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans, Elite Hall located at 601 Loyola Ave. The top-notch bridal showcase is from 5pm – 8pm and features the city’s preeminent wedding experts. Tickets to attend, which include complimentary champagne, door prizes, tastings, and access to over 60 bridal professionals, are $25 in advance and $30 at the door for guests of the bride. Brides receive complimentary admission. Tickets are available at BrideNewOrleans.com.

What: New Orleans Bride Magazine’s June 2022 Bridal Show

Sponsored: Symmetry Jewelers

When: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Hyatt Regency New Orleans, Elite Hall B

601 Loyola Ave, New Orleans, LA 70113

Tickets: $25 per ticket in advance; $30 per ticket at the door

Brides receive complimentary admission.

To purchase tickets, visit BrideNewOrleans.com