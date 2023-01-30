RZ Productions Cinematic Wedding Films

www.rzproductions.net

russellzimmproductions@gmail.com

(504) 975-0817

When it comes to weddings, we are very detail oriented and focus on all the little things that make your day special. I pride myself in being present at every wedding we book. To me, that is the only way to get a true sense of the couple and all of the emotions that the night brings. Those emotions are then transferred into the beautiful Films we create. We specialize in capturing unique and real moments inconspicuously without disrupting the wedding day flow. View our Films @ www.rzproductions.net and follow us on Instagram @rzproductions.

Balcony Ballroom

balconyballroom.com

info@balconyballroom.com

(504) 885-8001

All-Inclusive pricing starting at $14,800: For Sunday afternoons only, 150 Guests, 3-Hour Reception, premium cuisine & libations, and NEW Wedding photographer (Sunday afternoons only). Tax, service charges, & gratuity included.

I Do Bridal Couture Covington

idobridalcouture.com

raegyn@idobridalcouture.com

(985)237-4439

316 Lee Ln., Covington

This information is strictly for our Covington location. Kelly Faetanini Trunk Show (February 17-25) Kelly Faetanini wedding gowns come in a variety of shapes and sizes for the modern bride. We have classic styles that trend from romantic to dramatic. No matter what style gown you choose, they are all crafted with every detail and movement in mind; and each one is sure to be a crowd-pleaser! Allison Webb Trunk Show (March 3-4) Allison Webb’s collection is the embodiment of elevated elegance. Filled with clean lines, exquisite laces, and touches of delicate embroideries, the gowns are hand-crafted to amplify a bride’s natural beauty. The designs, like the Allison Webb bride, are refined, modern, and imbued with a timeless sense of polish and sophistication. Nouvelle by Amsale Trunk Show (March 24 – April 1): as a true complement to the fashion-forward bride, Nouvelle Amsale takes its primary inspiration from the bride herself. Effortlessly bold gowns at a phenomenal price point. For more information visit idobridalcouture.com or call us at (985)327-5598.

Dope Doctors Weight Loss Clinic

www.dopeclinics.com

info@dopeclinics.com

877-860-3673

2800 Manhattan Blvd Suite D

Harvey, LA 70058

$50 Skinny Shot (First injection for New Patients) $90/injection after the special offer. Free shipping if doing four injections total

Our Story Productions

www.ourstoryproductions.org

ourstoryproductions17@gmail.com

904-445-9185

Our Story Productions Videography & Photography