NEW ORLEANS (press release) – As per NationalGeographic.com, “World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason” features Big Moe Cason heading off on an epic culinary adventure to meet the stewards of fantastic flavors, walk in their boots, and learn first-hand about the power of local food and community. Season 1, episode 3, titled “Gumbo, Gator, and Grillin,” features New Orleans Chef Sean “Pooch” Rivera as a master and overseer of Louisiana flavor and cooking.

Amid Big Moe Cason’s venture into Louisiana flavor, he beckoned the help of Chef Sean Rivera — “I’ve turned to one of Louisiana’s most celebrated chefs, Sean Rivera, or as they call him down here, Pooch. Pooch is like the neighborhood homie, a great guy, but very skilled and a very experienced chef. He’s been cooking ever since he was 14.”

The aforementioned episode aired August 8, 2022, and can currently be viewed in full via National Geographic or Disney Plus.

Sean “Pooch” Rivera is an award-winning restaurateur, chef, and pit master in New Orleans, Louisiana. Informally known as “Pooch” to family, friends, and patrons alike, he has navigated the culinary bayous to success.

Rivera has been awarded “Pit Master Champion” at Culinary Fight Club, a national organization that hosts live cooking competitions. Louisiana Cookin magazine has recognized Rivera as “Chefs to Watch,” a distinguished honor that has accredited him as a talented, passionate chef having bestowed traditions as well as innovative concepts upon his craft. Moreover, Rivera has been featured as “Best Chefs of Louisiana” which has honored him for his outstanding contributions to the New Orleans culinary scene.

Currently, Chef Sean “Pooch” Rivera has his hands in the pots of many brands, mainly developing gourmet concepts across southeastern United States. His many endeavors have appointed him as a creole culinary ambassador of Louisiana with an insurmountable global outreach.