NEW ORLEANS (press release) – One of New Orleans’ own at Windsor Court Hotel has just been named the winner of Food Network’s television show, Supermarket Stakeout.

Culinary Director, Igor Krichmar has just completed with three others and took first place. With more than 15 years of experience in the food industry, Krichmar has lead The Grill Room and culinary offerings at Windsor Court Hotel over the last couple of years. As a gifted chef, he draws much of his cooking inspiration from his grandmother. Igor has used his vast knowledge of food and culinary skills to be crowned the winner of Supermarket Stakeout, and we couldn’t be more excited.

Supermarket Stakeout is an American cooking competition television series that airs on Food Network. It is presented by Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli. Each episode begins with four chefs who have to create dishes from groceries they purchase from customers at a nearby supermarket with a budget of $500 each; with the final chef originally winning a year’s worth of groceries.