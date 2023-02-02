NEW ORLEANS (press release) – This February during American Heart Month, the American Heart Association wants every family in Greater New Orleans to learn Hands-Only CPR™. The association, a global force for healthier lives for all, invites employers across the area to join the Be the Beat virtual Hands-Only CPR volunteer training at 11 a.m. (CT) on February 28. The event will be held online and those interested can register at https://bit.ly/3HKGUKe.

Participants will increase their knowledge and awareness about Hands-Only CPR™ and learn how to act in the event of an emergency. By the end of the activity, employees will know how to perform Hands-Only CPR™, what to do when calling 9-1-1, and specific ways to take action and get involved.

Each year, more than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States and almost 3 out of 4 of those happen at home. CPR, especially if performed immediately, could double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival.

“If you’re called on to do CPR, you will likely be saving the life of someone you love,” said Coretta LaGarde, executive director, American Heart Association, Greater New Orleans. “That’s why the American Heart Association is encouraging everyone in our community to ‘be the beat’ and learn this lifesaving skill. By working with local employers, we’re able to touch hundreds of households in New Orleans so more members of our community can be prepared when called on for an emergency.”

To register your company, click here and list Chelsea Morgan as the American Heart Association Staff Contact Name. For questions, please contact the American Heart Association’s Community Impact Vice President and local staff lead, Chelsea Morgan at Chelsea.morgan@heart.org or 504-919-7893.