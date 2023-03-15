New Orleans Entrepreneur Week 2023

This year, the celebration will offer attendees a dynamic six-day experience with national and local industry leaders across startup/business, technology, music, food and more. Produced by the non-profit business accelerator The Idea Village and presented this year by JPMorgan Chase & Co, NOEW is the premier event in the Gulf Coast celebrating the spirit of entrepreneurship, innovation, and culture in all forms, in a signature-style event that only New Orleans can host. Get your pass now and early-bird discounts at noew.org.

In its 12th year, NOEW (pronounced noh-wee!) brings together business owners, startup founders, industry leaders, forward-thinking investors, and business-minded creatives committed to imagining and building an exceptional future for New Orleans and the Gulf Coast, through entrepreneurship. While the majority of NOEW 2023 events will remain free and open to the public, some parts of NOEW this year will require a paid pass.

“NOEW 2023 is about innovation and culture,” said Jon Atkinson, C.E.O. of The Idea Village. “The goal of NOEW is to educate, facilitate connections, inspire action, and bring our startup community together. This year, NOEW will expand regionally and be a destination for people from across the Southeast interested in innovation, entrepreneurship, and the distinct culture and music of New Orleans.”

The inaugural NOEW Fest is a music experience inside NOEW, with original live music programming on Thursday, March 30th and Friday, March 31st at Generations Hall, and Saturday, April 1st at The Broadside. NOEW Fest will feature over a dozen artists at back-to-back concerts and will highlight the many ways that creativity and entrepreneurship are connected. A few headliners include White Denim, Pell, People Museum, Brass-a-Holics, and Water Seed. For more information on NOEW Fest, including a full line-up, go to https://www.noew.org/fest.

As usual, NOEW is proud to feature a diverse line-up of excellent speakers that includes New Orleans-based thought leaders alongside nationally recognized thinkers and experts. While NOEW 2023 will host over a wide variety of speakers and sessions, and this year’s headliner speakers include founder of AOL Steve Case, former US Senator from Louisiana Mary Landrieu, and former NBA player Taylor Griffin.

These speakers, and many more, will share their unique perspectives and expertise on all of NOEW’s themes this year. For full information on this year’s speakers, go to https://www.noew.org/speakers.

It’s impossible to be in New Orleans without talking about food; NOEW 2023 will be no different, providing world-class food and showcasing our many local “EATrepreneurs.” Through both on-site programming and highlighting opportunities for individual restaurant experiences throughout the week, NOEW participants will enjoy the best of New Orleans’ unique and highly gratifying food scene and learn from industry leaders about the unique aspects of building and scaling successful food businesses.

Friday at NOEW will be IDEApitch where select companies in the VILLAGEx 2023 high-growth accelerator will be invited to pitch their businesses to a panel of top judges for a chance at an investment prize towards their startups. IDEApitch 2022 was of special note, as the annual contest carried an investment prize of $750,000, making it one of the largest startup pitch competitions in the country.

Purchase of a NOEW Fest Pass or NOEW VIP Pass is required to attend NOEW Fest. The NOEW Fest Pass is available for $99.00 and the NOEW VIP Pass is available for $250.00. To register for a free NOEW Access Pass or purchase a NOEW Fest or NOEW VIP pass, visit www.noew.org or use this direct link to buy your NOEW Pass.