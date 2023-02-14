NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (NOEW), happening March 27 – April 1, is thrilled to announce NOEW Fest, a celebration within NOEW that will feature major musical headliners and cultural entrepreneurs. NOEW 2023 is produced by the nonprofit business accelerator The Idea Village and presented this year by JPMorgan Chase & Co., and is proud to be the premier event on the Gulf Coast celebrating the spirit of entrepreneurship, innovation, and culture in all forms, in a signature-style event that only New Orleans can host. https://www.noew.org/

The inaugural NOEW Fest is a music experience inside NOEW, with original live music programming on Thursday, March 30; Friday, March 31; and Saturday, April 1. While NOEW has featured live music at various events in the past and through ongoing partnerships with Wednesday at the Square, the new NOEW Fest will feature over a dozen artists at back-to-back concerts and will feature the role of innovation in culture and the many ways that creativity and entrepreneurship are connected.. Taking place at Generations Hall on Thursday and Friday evenings, and at the Broadside on Saturday afternoon, NOEW Fest will welcome NOEW attendees from across the region to extend their visit through the weekend.

NOEW is proud to showcase a highly curated lineup of rising musicians and artists who are set to perform at the inaugural NOEW Fest, including:

White Denim

Pell

People Museum

Brass-A-Holics

Water Seed

SaxKixAve

LeTrainiump

DJ Mel

DJ RQ Away

Juno Dunes

Carmine P. Filthy

DJ T-Roy

Young Fellaz Brass Band

Sean Hobbes & The Hi Res

In addition to the inaugural NOEW Fest lineup, live music at NOEW 2023 will also host free concerts in partnership with Wednesday at the Square on Wednesday, March 29th, featuring Galactic – a nationally recognized jam band spanning across genres including funk, rock, jazz and hip hop, and Yusa – a Cuban singer-songwriter.

“NOEW has traditionally ended on Friday evening after IDEApitch,” said CEO of The Idea Village, Jon Atkinson. “This year we are thrilled to offer attendees spectacular live music shows Wednesday through Saturday that encourage attendees to participate in the inaugural NOEW Fest and celebrate the cultural aspects that make our entrepreneurial ecosystem so unique,” he said.

The inaugural NOEW Fest lineup features a vast array of musicians that are constantly pushing the boundaries of cultural innovation – be it through their original music, creative businesses, or work in the community. . Headlining the NOEW Fest Thursday night kickoff is Austin’s multi-genre indie rockers White Denim, blending an exotic mix of rock with soul, jazz and blues. Pell is the co-founder of glbl wrmng, a collective of creatives and music executives from New Orleans focused on changing the climate of the music industry while respecting, educating, & expanding the culture. New Orleans rapper Alfred Banks and Grammy-nominated saxophonist/producer Albert Allenback (of Tank and the Bangas) have teamed up to become SaxKixAve, an innovative blend of left-of-center jazz and R&B-inflected production and witty, emotionally reflective, fine-tuned lyricism. People Museum are pushing boundaries via innovative electronica built around Claire Givens haunting vocals and Jeremy Phipps warbly synths and lead trombone. While the Brass-A-Holics, a brass band that honors the deep musical culture of New Orleans with a heavy dose of Washington D.C. go-go funk Notoriously recognized as “Obama’s DJ,” DJ Mel is one of Texas’ most well-rounded and high profile DJs with past performances at Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits Music Festival, President Obama’s inauguration, the NFL Draft, and the Tour de France. These aforementioned artists are only a few of the genre-pushing and visionary acts set to hit the stage at NOEW Fest.

In order to produce NOEW Fest, The Idea Village chose to partner with leading local music producer and experienced curator Sig Greenebaum, and his company, Sigfest Events. Greenebaum is a veteran New Orleans based music festival, esports, and live experience producer. He recently co-founded NOLAxNOLA, a celebration of New Orleans music venues and artists, in addition to his past accomplishments as Festival Director of the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience, Elements Music Festival, and Spring Awakening, and as the Global Head of Live Events for Activision Blizzard’s Overwatch League.

“NOEW Fest was built to be an extension of The Idea Village’s mission to galvanize the region’s entrepreneurial community and promote its continued growth, so it was with that intention that the lineup is deliberately heavy on emerging New Orleans artists,” said Sig Greenebaum, Founder and CEO of Sigfest Events. “It’s an exciting, eclectic showcase of passionate creativity that has been specially curated for a unique festival audience. In a city known for music festivals, NOEW Fest is planting its flag at the intersection of innovation and culture.”

While the majority of NOEW remains free and open to the public, purchase of a NOEW Fest Pass or NOEW VIP Pass is required to attend NOEW Fest. The NOEW Fest Pass is available at a discounted price of $79 and the NOEW VIP Pass is available at a discounted price of $200 until March 1. After that, the NOEW Fest Pass and NOEW VIP Pass will go up to full price of $99 and $250 respectively. To register for a free NOEW Access Pass or purchase a NOEW Fest or NOEW VIP pass, visit www.noew.org or use this direct link to buy your NOEW Pass.