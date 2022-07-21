NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Film Festival, produced by the New Orleans Film Society (NOFS) has been named one of MovieMaker’s 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World in 2022. The annual list recognizes festivals that go out of their way to be innovative, welcoming, and simply cool. The full list of festivals is below.

“We’re grateful to the brilliant panel of moviemakers and film experts who chose these 25 festivals,” says MovieMaker editor-in-chief Tim Molloy. “All 25 offer unforgettable, unique, happy experiences. They’re cool in the sense of ‘Whoa, that’s cool!,’ but also cool in terms of people being relaxed and nice to each other.”

MovieMaker wrote—”Jim Cummings [panelist and a Sundance and SXSW-winning filmmaker] notes that artistic director Clint Bowie and his team “run an amazing show… You feel special at the New Orleans Film Festival.” Cummings notes that he’s from New Orleans, “so I might be biased,” but we don’t think so: The festival has appeared repeatedly on this list, and is also a regular on our list of 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee. With its breathtaking blend of cultures, music, architecture and food, New Orleans is one of the coolest places on earth, even on a slow night. But add an ambitiously curated film festival and surprises galore (one year included a DJ set by Arcade Fire’s Win Butler) and you have an experience hard to rival. Since NOFF started asking filmmakers who submit through FilmFreeway about the inclusivity of their teams and their personal connections to the stories they tell, submission numbers have gone down a bit. And the festival is totally cool with that.”

The 33rd Annual New Orleans Film Festival (NOFF) takes place November 3-8, in venues across the city with the return of in-person events, parties, panels, and much more! The majority of the film lineup will also be accessible via NOFF’s Virtual Cinema globally between November 3-13. Festival goers are encouraged to save $50 now on their #NOFF2022 passes during NOFS’s Early Bird Sale, which ends August 31. Passes and NOFF updates available at neworleansfilmfestival.org.

The full story is available at MovieMaker.com: https://www.moviemaker.com/coolest-film-festivals-2022

Here’s the complete list of MovieMaker’s 25 Coolest Film Festivals of 2022:

Aspen Shortsfest

Austin Film Festival

Busan International Film Festival Chattanooga Film Festival

Eastern Oregon Film Festival

Filmfort

Frameline Film Festival

Il Cinema Ritrovato

Key West Film Festival

Luxembourg City Film Festival

Mammoth Lakes Film Festival

Marrakech International Film Festival New Filmmakers Los Angeles

New Orleans Film Festival

New York Asian Film Festival

Nitrate Picture Show

Odesa International Film Festival Over-The-Rhine International Film Festival Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival Philip K. Dick Film Festival

Prismatic Ground

Provincetown International Film Festival UCLA Festival of Preservation

Urbanworld Film Festival

Zurich Film Festival

MovieMaker is dedicated to the art and craft of making movies. Our list of the 25 Coolest Film Festivals in 2022 appears in our new issue, with Emily the Criminal star Aubrey Plaza on the cover.