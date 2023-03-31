New Orleans Hispanic Heritage Foundation Azúcar Ball

The New Orleans Hispanic Heritage Foundation’s Azúcar Ball returned Dec. 10, with the theme Parranda Navideña, which recalls holiday celebrations of Puerto Rico and was chosen to honor its resilience, rich culture and festive spirit.

And as an event considered the “Best Dancing Party in New Orleans,” it certainly delivered with AshèSon, Julio & Cesar, and DJ Felipe Estrada creating the dance floor mood, while there was an additional performance by Liquid Rhythm.

Food abounded and among the dishes served that night, two were Puerto Rican dishes — arroz con gandules and pernil asado Puertorriqueño — made by New Orleans Love Chef Jazzelyn Williams.

On a more serious note, the late writer and producer Suzanne Pfefferle Tafur was honorary chair and celebrated at the start of the event with a speech from Board President Lauren Mastio, who presented a commemorative poster to her husband, Dr. Jose Tafur on behalf of the organization.

Bill Hines received the 2022 Gálvez Cup recipient, which is the highest recognition awarded by the NOHHF, for his support for the organization and the community. The award is named after the governor of Louisiana during the Spanish governance period (1776-1783), Don Bernardo de Gálvez.

Presented by Pan American Life Insurance Group, the gala was at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, and event co-chairs were Caroline Crumley, Jo Anne Keck and Kirsten Rinck.

Fun Fact

The Azúcar Ball raises funds for underrepresented local high school students that receive scholarships from the NOHHF every year.

Since 1993, the NOHHF awarded more than 1,082 high school and freshman-year college scholarships.

Amanda Redmann, John Redmann, Lauren Mastio, George Fowler

Kirsten Rinck, Jo Anne Keck, Caroline Crumley

Carl Ayestas, Anna Ayestas

Dr. Marcia Davilia, Dr. Emmett Zimmerman

Jose Suquet, Ileana Suquet, Deanna Rodriguez, Sonia Perez, Javier Perez

Maria Leon Vallejo, Louis Rodriguez, Heidi Keisling