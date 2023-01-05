NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation presents the 2023 Jazz & Heritage Concert Series featuring local and international musicians at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center, 1225 N. Rampart St.

Tickets are $10. All proceeds from this concert series directly support the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the concerts begin promptly at 8:00 p.m. Seating is limited, so please register in advance.

All performances will be live streamed courtesy of WWOZ 90.7 FM on jazzandheritage.org/live and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation YouTube channel and Facebook page.