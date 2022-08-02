NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Jazz Museum will host the 5th annual Improvisations Gala throughout the historic complex at 400 Esplanade Ave. on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 8 to 11 p.m. preceded by a Patron Party from 7-8 p.m.

Tickets are now available at ImprovisationsGala2022.eventbrite.com, with a special Early Bird discount from August 1-12 of $250 for Patron level and $100 for General Admission. After August 12, prices increase to $300 and $150 per person for patron tickets and $150 per person for general admission.

Known as “an evening of variations”, this popular fundraiser features an exciting mix of the finest local and national musical talents, New Orleans cuisine and craft cocktails, and a dazzling Sound Collage lighting display, plus fabulous exhibits and jazz-related arts installations. The event envelops an entire city block, celebrating our music and culture at the epicenter of music on the edge of the French Quarter.

Details about this year’s line-up are still being finalized and will be available at nolajazzmuseum.org/gala. Past performers include luminaries such as Jon Batiste, DD Bridgewater, Christian Scott, George Porter, Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners, Charmaine Neville, Trumpet Mafia, Mahmoud Chouki, Herlin Riley, Wendel Brunious, Detroit Brooks, Jelani Bauman, Bo Dollis Jr., & the Wild Magnolias, Greg Stafford, and other favorites.

All proceeds for the Improvisations Gala will support the Jazz Museum’s Education Center and related programming and directly benefit the

Museum, musicians, students, and educators – working together to share the history of Jazz and to secure its future growth and development.

For additional information or to learn about sponsorship opportunities, please visit nolajazzmuseum.org/gala.