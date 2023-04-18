NEW ORLEANS (press release) – French Quarter Festival & Jazz Fest celebrants have another event to get excited for in 2023. The New Orleans Jazz Museum proudly revealed the 6thAnnual Improvisations Gala will feature the incomparable Jason Neville Funky Soul Band & Special Guest Mr. P. Funk “George Clinton” on Dec. 2, 2023 on the museum grounds in the historic French Quarter.

The Improv Gala will take place throughout the historic complex at 400 Esplanade Avenue, New Orleans, from 8-11 p.m. preceded by a Patron Party. This year’s theme is “Out of this World”. Tickets are $300 per person for the exclusive Patron Party and $150 per person for General Admission gala tickets.

Known as “an evening of variations”, this popular fundraising gala attracted more than 1,200 music and culture aficionadas in 2022 and featured an exciting mix of the finest local and national musical talents, New Orleans cuisine and craft cocktails, and a dazzling Sound Collage lighting display, plus fabulous exhibits, and jazz-related arts installations. Past performers have included luminaries such as Irma Thomas, GALACTIC featuring Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph, Jon Batiste, DD Bridgewater, Trombone Shorty, Germaine Bazzle with Charlie Gabriel, Christian Scott, George Porter, Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners, Mahmoud Chouki, Tim Laughlin Trio, Detroit Brooks Quintet, Trumpet Mafia, Aurora Nealand Quintet, Treme-Lafitte Brass Band with Big Queen Mary K and the Baby Dolls, Bo Dollis, Jr., & the Wild Magnolias, Wendell Brunious and scores of others.

View highlights from last year’s gala here.

Patrons will receive the added benefit of a one-hour private pre-party with passed hors d’oeuvres, featured servings by New Orleans renowned restaurants, premium bar offerings and access to a VIP Backstage Experience throughout the evening.

New Orleans Jazz Museum Executive Director Greg Lambousy is predicting that the 2023 Improvisations Gala will be extraordinary. Lambousy states, “Our reputation as a destination event continues to grow and dynamic talents like Jason and Lirette Neville and George Clinton will really set the stage for an “out of this world” experience. And, that’s just the beginning of exciting plans underway for this true New Orleans showcase.”

Stay tuned for the full entertainment line-up announcement which will be available at https://nolajazzmuseum.org/gala in coming months.

All proceeds for the Improvisations Gala will support the Jazz Museum’s Education Center and related programming while directly benefiting the Museum, musicians, students, and educators – working together to share the history of Jazz and to secure its future growth and development.

For additional information or to learn about sponsorship opportunities, please visit https://nolajazzmuseum.org/gala.