New Orleans Medical Mission Services Celestial Celebration

Happy 20th anniversary New Orleans Medical Mission Services! And to mark the occasion — and raise funds — the organization hosted its Mission Possible 2022 Gala: Celestial Celebration at Generations Hall on Oct. 14.

The mission provides free medical treatment, consultation, education, equipment and supplies to those in need around the world. It wasn’t as able to do as many missions for the past year due to COVID-19 and the extensive damage to the warehouse from Hurricane Ida. The organization did one mission, sending out four containers of medical supplies to third-world countries. The next mission is scheduled for March 2023.

The benefit showcased the talents of Black Tie Auctions Chuck Mutz, whose spirited bantering had bidding high in the live auction of 10 items, with the seven-day stay in Steamboat, Colorado receiving the top bid. There were also about 300 items in the silent auction and a $10,000 Draw Down, which was split four ways.

New for this year — and for the first time in 20 years — the event had a naming sponsor, The Larry and Marla Garvey Donor Advised Fund.

Event co-chairs were Alecia Holinga and Jessica Schulman. The two Volunteers of the Year were Al Trevino and Mary Sue McLaughlin.

Fun Fact

The party this year had indigo-toned celestial-effect lighting, along with the beautiful white flowers and twinkling lights that bedecked the tables representing the celestial theme.

Dr. Dan Jacob, Archbishop Gregory Aymond, Father Andrew Taormina, Dr. Thomas Kennedy

Mickey Loomis, Melanie Loomis, Alecia Holinga, Adam Holinga, Jessica Schulman, Jordan Schulman

Al Trevino, Mary Sue McLaughlin, Ralph Senner

Lindsay Koretzky, Amy Dannen, Melissa Guidry

Paige Prechter, Elizabeth Grace, Amy Wilson

Tiffany Delouise, Susan Gunn, Pumpkin Graugnard