New Orleans Museum of Art LOVE in the Garden

Welcome back LOVE in the Garden! After a three-year hiatus, this benefit for the New Orleans Museum of Art returned to the Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden on Sept. 23.

The event, presented by Hancock Whitney, honored the late Sydney Besthoff III, who with his wife Walda were known for their art collection, including the sculptures in the namesake garden, which opened in 2003 with an expansion in 2019.

While this year’s LOVE in the Garden was not held in the expansion, it did fill the rest of the garden with patrons who were eager to celebrate the Besthoff legacy.

In addition to food from 25 restaurants, chefs and other food purveyors, as well as entertainment from the NOCCA Trio and the Bucktown All-Stars, partygoers could also enjoy the LOVE in the Garden Cocktail Challenge presented by Sazerac Company. Unique drinks inspired by different types of love were created by five up-and-coming local talents, with Erika Flowers of Turning Tables winning Best in Show and the Fan Favorite awards.

Event co-chairs were Sarah and Marshall Hevron, and Taylor and Martin Pospisil; the NOMA Volunteer Committee Chair was Rebecca Friedman.

Fun Facts

LOVE in the Garden 2022 had more than 1,100 attendees.

All year long, the Besthoff Sculpture Garden is free and open to the public, seven days a week.

Robert Steeg, Susan M. Taylor, Rebecca Friedman, Gary Lorio

Marshall Hevron, Sarah Hevron, Taylor Pospisil, Martin Pospisil

Beth Lavin, Austin Lavin, Valerie Besthoff

Ben Jaffe, Jeanette Jaffe, Liz Hefler

Clifton LeBlanc, Katie Stream, Gray Stream

Brent Wood, Katherine Gelderman, Tony Gelderman