NEW ORLEANS (press release) – the New Orleans Opera will perform Puccini’s “Madame Butterfly” March 24 and 26 at the Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts.

If you think you’ve seen all Madame Butterfly has to offer, think again.

“This production invites challenge … so that one beautiful day the magical stories we tell won’t shield us from the truth, but will empower us to rise up and meet the world before us.”

– Aria Umezawa, Stage Director

