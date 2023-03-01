NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Starting Monday, March 6, 14 New Orleans Public Library locations will increase operating hours by one hour on weekdays.

Every Monday through Thursday, all Library locations except the Main Library will close at 7pm. On Fridays and Saturdays, the Library will close at 5pm. All Library locations open at 10am, every day of the week.

The Main Library will continue operating from 10am to 6pm Mondays through Thursdays and 10am to 5pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

The New Orleans Public Library will remain closed on Sundays.

Executive Director and City Librarian Emily Painton said the expansion brings the New Orleans Public Library one step closer to pre-pandemic operating hours.

“We are thrilled to continue the progress we’ve made in returning to our pre-COVID capacity. To some, one more hour might seem small, but to others, it can make all the difference,” Painton said. “The Library is dedicated to serving all communities, and we hope increasing our hours will allow us to better reach individuals who are unable to get into our buildings during school, work, or other obligations.”

In addition to increasing operating hours, Painton said the Library offers dozens of digital and electronic resources that cardholders can access anytime, anywhere.

“In many ways, the New Orleans Public Library is a 24/7 institution, thanks to our many free online services,” Painton said. “From movie and music streaming platforms to homework resources and e-books, databases, research tools, and so much more, cardholders truly can use the Library anytime, anywhere.”

The New Orleans Public Library has 15 locations spread across the city and is dedicated to serving all New Orleanians. Information on locations, services, and how to access the Library’s electronic resources are detailed at nolalibrary.org.